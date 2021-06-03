Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $73.30 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $73,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 446,738 shares of company stock worth $114,181,278. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.85. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

