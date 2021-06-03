Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 303,804 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 303,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.73% of CEMEX worth $75,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

NYSE CX opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.