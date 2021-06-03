Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.15

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

APNHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

