Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.00

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

