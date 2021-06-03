Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.49

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 71012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $667.90 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

