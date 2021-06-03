Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $234.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

