Pitcairn Co. Invests $474,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,927,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

