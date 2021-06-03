Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $261,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

NYSE:SNA opened at $254.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

