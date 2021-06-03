Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $254.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

