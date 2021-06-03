British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas cut British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

