InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

