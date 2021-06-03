Mirror Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.75 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00012575 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $344.60 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00282277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00194185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.35 or 0.01172128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,683.35 or 1.00015613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,556 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

