Opium Market Capitalization Achieves $15.36 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00009541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and $84.60 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00282277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00194185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.35 or 0.01172128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,683.35 or 1.00015613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

