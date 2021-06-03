Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $161.06 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

