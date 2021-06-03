Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

