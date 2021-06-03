Pitcairn Co. Has $646,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.91.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

