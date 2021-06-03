Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,699 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,991. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

