Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 133,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

