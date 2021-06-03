Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 4,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 924,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Specifically, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,353.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,428 shares of company stock worth $26,589,203 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

