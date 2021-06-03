Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $468.68 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $468.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $12.23 or 0.00031613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,452,229 coins and its circulating supply is 98,418,426 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

