SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,306 shares of company stock worth $6,943,746. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

