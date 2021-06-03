Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.50. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

