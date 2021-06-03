SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.27 ($155.61).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €114.12 ($134.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €113.15.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

