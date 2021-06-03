Chemring Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CHG opened at GBX 321.87 ($4.21) on Thursday. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.50 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £910.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.24.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Davies purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.