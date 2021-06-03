BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BGR opened at $9.89 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
