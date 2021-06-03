BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BGR opened at $9.89 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.