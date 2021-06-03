BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.