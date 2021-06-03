Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of CHW opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $10.94.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.