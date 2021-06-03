Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of CHW opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

