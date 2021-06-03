Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.90 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.