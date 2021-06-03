Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of HYACU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

