Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 13,500 BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $26,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

