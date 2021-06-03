Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.64. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

