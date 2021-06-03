Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 91.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,456 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

