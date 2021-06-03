Dakota Wealth Management Has $206,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in CrowdStrike by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in CrowdStrike by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $220.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.54. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.87 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.04.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.