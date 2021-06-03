MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.33% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXH stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

