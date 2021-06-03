Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,667.60

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,667.60 and last traded at $1,499.08, with a volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,573.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,668.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,411.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

