Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.92

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 8587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

