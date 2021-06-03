Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.18

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.07, with a volume of 444729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

CTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

