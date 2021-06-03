Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

