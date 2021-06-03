Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 29th total of 928,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $210.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.72. Masimo has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

