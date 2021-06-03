Short Interest in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Increases By 33.1%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 29th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 552,687 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

