PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 29th total of 176,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $491.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

