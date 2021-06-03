Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research report issued on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

TOSCF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.