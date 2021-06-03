Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSRXF. CIBC assumed coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

OTCMKTS:NSRXF opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

