Robert W. Baird Increases Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $71.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

