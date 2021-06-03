Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

NYSE OXY opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

