Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $257.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

