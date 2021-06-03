Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities researchers at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $800.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,099.50 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

