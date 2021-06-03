Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $412.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.25. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

