Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 826 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $259.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.