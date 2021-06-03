Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

NYSE:U opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.76. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion and a PE ratio of -80.61.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total transaction of $2,362,016.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,076,519.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 722,611 shares of company stock worth $69,071,822 in the last three months.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

